Advertisement

KSP: Portion of U.S. 23 closed for ‘several hours’ after car chase, shooting in Pike County

U.S. 23
U.S. 23(606 Storm Chasing)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - ***UPDATE***

KSP Troopers confirmed a car chase in Pike County led to a shooting on Wednesday.

The chase began with Pikeville Police.

Police will be on scene for several hours, so they suggest to find an alternate route.

Officials said traffic is closed in both directions.

***ORIGINAL STORY***

Police are investigating what they called an ‘incident’ on U.S. 23 in Pike County, according to a post on Trooper Michael Coleman’s Facebook page.

The road is currently closed near the old Big Lots building in the Coal Run community.

“Expect delays for several hours and please find an alternate route if possible,” the post read.

We are working to learn more information.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington police are investigating a shooting at Tates Creek Centre.
Man shot outside shopping plaza in Lexington, police say
The boy’s family discovered him after about 5-10 minutes and began performing CPR.
Child dies playing hide-and-seek with family, deputies say
The crash happened Tuesday morning on US 421, near Battlefield Park, south of Richmond.
Motorcyclist killed in Madison County crash
Deadly crash on New Circle Road in Lexington
Motorcyclist killed in early morning crash in Lexington
Authorities in Texas say police shot and killed an armed man who fired gunshots at a...
Police ID gunman fatally shot at Texas children’s day camp

Latest News

The Review Board considers substantiated complaints made against officers: cases where the...
Gorton appoints civilians to police disciplinary review board
Police said the man suffers from a traumatic brain injury and is reportedly legally blind and...
Lexington police issue Golden Alert for missing blind, deaf man
Lexington police issue Golden Alert for missing blind, deaf man
WATCH | Lexington police issue Golden Alert for missing blind, deaf man
credit card debt graphic
Watching Your Wallet: Managing rising credit card bills
New Flock cameras helping Lexington police solve crimes