Lexington neighbors voice concerns over plans for historic building

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Residents on Lexington’s northside and Jefferson Street corridor plan to meet Thursday with city leaders about concerns over the Lexington Rescue Mission’s new home in their neighborhood.

The $3.8 million purchase is at the corner of Second and Jefferson streets, which is the heart of an area that has seen a resurgence of new homes, restaurants, and shops over the past decade.

In addition to administrative offices, the Lexington Rescue Mission told WKYT it plans to use the site to feed the homeless and offer outreach services for other vulnerable populations by 2024. It does not plan to be a shelter offering overnight accommodations, according to Executive Director Laura Carr.

“We are our concerned our neighbor might not have the same agenda for a beautiful neighborhood that we do,” said Jennifer Ernst, a longtime resident of the neighborhood.

Ernst and and other neighbors met with Vice Mayor Steve Kay on Monday about concerns prompting Thursday’s follow-up meeting with additional city leaders.

“Currently, we walk at night. It’s safe. We know our neighbors. We are afraid there will be multiple transient people that will be a vulnerable population that may not be safe for themselves and may not be safe for the large group that will come in,” Ernst said.

The Lexington Rescue Mission currently has three transitional facilities for the homeless already in Lexington. It says those will remain open and will not be moved.

The 61,000 square foot building at 535 West Second Street was built in 1937 and was most recently been used for leased offices. While the Lexington Rescue Mission paid $3.8 million for the property on March 24, tax records show it was valued for just $2,575,000 on January 1.

At 7 p.m. Thursday, neighbors will meet with members of the Lexington Fayette Urban County council as well as staff from the city’s planning and Homeless Prevention and Intervention offices. The meeting will take place at Transylvania University’s Young Campus Center in Pioneer Rooms A and B.

