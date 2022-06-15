Lexington police issue Golden Alert for missing blind, deaf man

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have issued a Golden Alert for a missing man.

Police said 21-year-old Joseph Boggs was last seen on Tuesday, June 14 around 2:00 p.m. in the area of Niagara Drive.

Police said Boggs suffers from a traumatic brain injury and is reportedly legally blind and deaf.

He was last seen wearing a white, short-sleeve shirt with palm tree designs and khaki shorts. Police said he may also have an orange shirt and a backpack.

Anyone with knowledge of Boggs’ whereabouts is asked to call 911.

