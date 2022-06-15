Advertisement

Lexington road closed for pole repairs after crash

A crash happened in the area early Wednesday morning.
A crash happened in the area early Wednesday morning.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews have part of North Broadway closed in Lexington after a crash Wednesday morning.

Police say a car crashed into a pole at Fourth Street. The driver was not hurt.

Kentucky Utilities is working to replace the pole and remove wires from the road.

Broadway between Fourth and Fifth Street will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

Crews are working to get the outbound lane open before the morning rush.

This story is developing and will be updated throughout the morning.

