Lexington road closed for pole repairs after crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews have part of North Broadway closed in Lexington after a crash Wednesday morning.

Police say a car crashed into a pole at Fourth Street. The driver was not hurt.

Kentucky Utilities is working to replace the pole and remove wires from the road.

Broadway between Fourth and Fifth Street will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

Crews are working to get the outbound lane open before the morning rush.

This story is developing and will be updated throughout the morning.

