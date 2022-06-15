New Flock cameras helping Lexington police solve crimes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s new Flock camera system is helping police solve crimes.

Back in April, police told us 25 Flock cameras were being placed around the city.

Flock Safety, the company that creates the cameras, says the devices have helped police find stolen vehicles, find missing people and assist in nearly a dozen investigations.

The company reports that from March 22 to May 25, Flock cameras helped Lexington Police recover 26 stolen vehicles, locate two missing people, further 10 investigations and locate a suspect in a discarded dog case.

The cameras work by reading the license plates of vehicles passing by. The urban-county council recently passed Mayor Linda Gorton’s budget which included $275,000 for 75 more flock cameras.

Several community organizations have been upset that law enforcement refuses to publicize the locations of these devices.

In the past, Mayor Gorton has emphasized the Flock cameras will not be used to monitor people.

