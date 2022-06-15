Search for Whitley County man Darrell Carter continues into day three

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Whitley County Sheriff Danny Moses issued a Golden Alert Sunday night following a call from worried family members that Darrell Carter had not returned from his hunting trip.

“He had a planned trip to come out on the other side of the mountains in front of his house,” director of Whitley County EMS Anthony Christie said.

Officials said Carter had gone out hunting almost every day in the last two weeks. Now he is missing, and people all around the community have come to help.

“I mean if you just see all the volunteers here in the community that would tell you what kind of guy he was,” Christie said.

Considering he was hunting in the mountains, volunteers have had to battle hard terrain, but are working constantly to find him.

“The weeds are waste high. It’s really thick. There’s a lot of canopy cover up top. The weeds are thick. It’s full of rattlesnakes and ticks. It’s pretty rough terrain,” Christie said.

Officials said Carter was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red-checkered shirt and brown boots. If you have a tip, you can call Whitley County Dispatch at 606-549-6017.

