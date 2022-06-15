Advertisement

Thieves make off with 20 freight containers with gold and silver ore from Mexican port

Authorities said thieves broke into a freight storage area at the Pacific coast seaport of...
Authorities said thieves broke into a freight storage area at the Pacific coast seaport of Manzanillo and stole 20 freight containers(shaunl via canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) - The Mexican Employers Federation says thieves broke into a freight storage area at the Pacific coast seaport of Manzanillo and stole 20 freight containers loaded with partly refined gold and silver ore and television sets.

The head of the federation said Monday that the large-scale robbery last week was a sign of growing crime in Mexico.

The state of Colima, where Manzanillo is located, has not officially commented on the June 5 robbery.

Prosecutors and police in Colima have had a more pressing problem on their hands, with residents blocking roads to protest kidnapping and killings.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is in the hospital after being stabbed at a Lexington business. It happened just...
Suspect accused of stabbing co-worker at Lexington business
The crash happened Tuesday morning on US 421, near Battlefield Park, south of Richmond.
Motorcyclist killed in Madison County crash
Fire officials say crews were called to a home on West Hickman Street just before 11 a.m. Monday
Victim has ‘extreme’ burns after Winchester fire
A man running for Scott County judge-executive is facing charges. Georgetown police arrested...
Scott County judge-executive candidate arrested
Authorities in Texas say police shot and killed an armed man who fired gunshots at a...
Police ID gunman fatally shot at Texas children’s day camp

Latest News

FILE - The Microsoft Internet Explorer logo is projected on a screen during a Microsoft Xbox E3...
So long, Internet Explorer. The browser is finally retiring
Georgetown College has held two vaccination clinics on its main campus so far.
Georgetown College creates fundraiser for golf program
Authorities in Texas say police shot and killed an armed man who fired gunshots at a...
Police ID gunman fatally shot at Texas children’s day camp
Thousands of visitors flee Yellowstone as millions of Americans face a life-threatening heatwave.
Historic Yellowstone flooding triggers 'statewide disaster'