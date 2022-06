LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in Laurel County.

The sheriff’s office says a 23-month-old child drowned in a pool in the western part of the county Wednesday morning.

We’re working to get more details about what happened.

This is a developing story.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.