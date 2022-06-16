Advertisement

5 people hurt in Kentucky gas explosion

According to the Clinton County emergency manager, workers with a building company were...
According to the Clinton County emergency manager, workers with a building company were drilling for gas in Clinton County when they experienced some sort of ignition, causing an explosion.(Source: MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLINTON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Five people were hurt in an explosion in Kentucky Thursday afternoon.

According to the Clinton County emergency manager, workers with a building company were drilling for gas in Clinton County when they experienced some sort of ignition, causing an explosion.

We’re told three people were airlifted to hospitals with burns. Two other people were treated at local facilities.

The emergency manager did not have any additional information.

This is a developing story.

