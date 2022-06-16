Advertisement

9-year-old girl hit, killed by mother’s SUV after running alongside vehicle, authorities say 

A 9-year-old was killed after getting hit by an SUV driven by her mother. (Source: WGBA)
By Ben Bokun
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WGBA) - A young girl in Wisconsin was killed Tuesday morning after she got hit by a car driven by her mother.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, a 9-year-old girl was running alongside a 2019 GMC Yukon when she fell and was then struck by the vehicle.

Witnesses said they saw the incident happen in their neighborhood before about eight police cars responded to the scene.

Brown County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jody Lemmens said they believe no alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash and that the mother was working with their investigation.

“We’re looking for support for the family because this was a pretty tragic event,” Lemmens said.

Authorities gave no immediate word if the mother would be facing any charges.

