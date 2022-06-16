AG Daniel Cameron announces indictment of a Floyd County school administrator

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced a Floyd County school administrator had been indicted for sexual assault charges on Thursday. The indictment comes after action from the Special Prosecutions Unit.

The indictment, which was handed down on Wednesday, alleges April Bradford, 50, participated in the sexual assault of minors. The charges are related to the testimony of two victims who were minors between 1997 and 2007, when the alleged assaults took place.

Bradford faces eleven counts of Unlawful Transaction with a Minor First Degree (Class B Felony); one count of Sodomy Second Degree (Class C Felony); and seven counts of Sodomy Third Degree (Class D Felony).

According to an article published by the Lexington Herald-Leader, Floyd County Superintendent Anna Shepherd said district officials became became aware of the state police investigation concerning inappropriate and potentially criminal conduct engaged in over a decade ago by the administrator.

The article states the assistant principal was suspended at that time pending the outcome of the investigation.

Bradford has not been allowed to enter district property since then, and the matter was reported to the Kentucky Education Professional Standards Board.

Shepherd told the Herald-Leader that she was prohibited from commenting on personnel matters.

Kentucky State Police investigated the case.

