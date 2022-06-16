All 200 Horse Mania horses, foals in one spot for limited time
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Horse Mania is in Lexington right now.
All 200 majestic horses and foals are at Ashland - Henry Clay Estate. You can preview the horses through Saturday between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
It is free and open to the public.
Parking is $10.
It’s the only place to see all of the horses in one spot before they are moved around the city.
Our WKYT drone got a preview of the event:
