All 200 Horse Mania horses, foals in one spot for limited time

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Horse Mania is in Lexington right now.

All 200 majestic horses and foals are at Ashland - Henry Clay Estate. You can preview the horses through Saturday between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

It is free and open to the public.

Parking is $10.

It’s the only place to see all of the horses in one spot before they are moved around the city.

Our WKYT drone got a preview of the event:

WKYT drone footage of Horse Mania display at Ashland - Henry Clay Estate

