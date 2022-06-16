Cats, Jayhawks to square off in Rupp Arena this season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky will host Kansas in Rupp Arena on Jan. 28, as part of the annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge, it was announced on Thursday.

The meeting will mark the eighth time in nine seasons that the two winningest programs in college basketball will play each other.

It will be the 34th all-time meeting between the two schools and the 10th during the John Calipari Era. The Wildcats are 24-10 all-time against the Jayhawks.

Ten of the SEC’s 14 teams will participate in the 2023 SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

