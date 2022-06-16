Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Big Changes This Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our heat wave is about to run out of steam as we head into the weekend with MUCH better weather taking shape. That’s the good news. The bad news? Heat returns next week, but the extent of it is in question.

Let’s break down the closing days of this heat wave:

TODAY

Highs are still 90-95 for most of the state with a heat index down from today. It will still feel 100-105 for many.

A cold front drops in from the northwest late in the day.

Showers and storms will be around in scattered fashion with the potential for a complex of storms to drop in from the northwest late today or tonight.

The Storm Prediction Center has much of the region in the threat for a few severe storms.

FRIDAY

Feels much better as the massive heat wave starts to breakdown.

Of course, feeling better is a relative term to where we have been. It’s still pretty steamy ahead of the front.

This front brings a line of storms dropping in from north to south.

The storms don’t look widespread, but a few could be strong or severe, especially in the southern half of the state.

MUCH cooler and drier air moves in for the weekend. Highs for many stay in the 70s on Saturday with some 70s still in the east on Sunday as the west warms. Lows on Sunday morning will be way down there with some 40s in the east.

Heat builds back in from the west quickly early next week, but the extent of this heat remains to be seen.

