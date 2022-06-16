Advertisement

Firefighters battling fire at large Mercer Co. building

It’s not far from the downtown area, near the intersection of Cogar and Marimon Avenues.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Firefighters are battling a large fire in Mercer County.

It's not far from the downtown area, near the intersection of Cogar and Marimon Avenues.

According to Google Maps, a business called “Many Moons Design” is there. It’s also called “Reclaimed Wood Millwork Co.,” according to the listed website.

We’ve not heard from firefighters yet, as they’re still working to put this fire out.

