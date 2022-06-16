Golden Alert issued for missing Harrison Co. man

Cynthiana, Ky. (WKYT) - A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing man in Harrison County.

According to Harrison County Search and Rescue, 79-year-old Dwight Hill was last seen around 10 a.m. Wednesday. He was wearing a green shirt, khaki pants, and a blue ball cap. Officials say Hill has a dog named Jessy with him.

Hill does have signs of dementia and could be disoriented. Officials say he is driving a silver Chevy Silverado with an extended cab.

If you see Hill, you’re asked to call Cynthiana Police.

