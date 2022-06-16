Guifoil voted NCBWA, Perfect Game first-team all-american

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Kentucky junior pitcher Tyler Guilfoil has been named a First-Team All-American by both the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association and Perfect Game, it was announced Wednesday.

Founded in 1962, the NCBWA is dedicated to the advancement of college baseball. Membership is open to writers, broadcasters and publicists of the sport. For more information about the NCBWA, visit the association’s official Web site, ncbwa.com. Perfect Game is one of college baseball’s leading media organizations.

Guilfoil, a Lexington native who transferred back home after last season, turned in arguably the best season in history by a Kentucky reliever. He had a 1.59 earned run average and six saves in 51.0 innings while striking out 14 batters per nine innings and holding opposing hitters to a .156 batting average. He had a microscopic 1.34 ERA in 40.1 Southeastern Conference innings.

He is the school’s career leader in strikeouts per nine innings for any pitcher with at least 50 innings pitched.

In the SEC Tournament, Guilfoil earned both a win and a save in his two appearances and finished 3-1 on the season in 21 appearances. Guilfoil was outrageously good over the final six weeks of the season, going 3-0 with three saves and a 1.05 ERA in 25.2 innings with only 10 hits allowed and 34 strikeouts.

