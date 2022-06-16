Advertisement

Henry County man facing child sex abuse charges

Gary Clark, 86, of Pleasureville, Ky., admitted to numerous acts of sex abuse on a juvenile...
Gary Clark, 86, of Pleasureville, Ky., admitted to numerous acts of sex abuse on a juvenile beginning when the child was a baby and continued for multiple years. Clark was arrested and charged with 10 counts of sexual abuse of a victim under 12 years of age and one count of sexual abuse.(Source: Oldham County Detention Center)
By Michael Caldwell
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police have charged a Henry County man with multiple counts of child sexual abuse after receiving a complaint from the Cabinet for Health and Family Services involving a teenage girl.

The girl, 14, had told her mother that she had been the victim of abuse. Her mother contacted CHFS and an investigation was started.

When the suspect, Gary Clark, 86, of Pleasureville, Ky., was interviewed by KSP, he admitted to numerous sex abuse acts involving the girl over the years. Clark said they began when she was a baby.

Clark was arrested by KSP and booked into the Oldham County Detention Center. He is charged with ten counts of sexual abuse of a victim under 12 years of age and one count sexual abuse.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.

