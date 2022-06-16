Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | One more steamy day before a brief break

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you can handle another steamy day, you’ll be rewarded with a nice period in the forecast.

This hot & humid streak has been tough for many of us. You’ll get another push of it today. We’ll see highs cross over to the low and mid-90s this afternoon. Humidity will remain at a tropical level and keep us extremely sticky. You’ll see highs run 90 to 95 with a Heat index of 100-105 during the hottest part of the day.

A cold front will swing through Kentucky and bring some showers & thunderstorms to the region. Some of these storms might be a little on the strong side. Winds will race in here at 30-40 MPH. Very typical to see that with such a hot air mass.

On the other side, that cold front will bring us highs in the 70s and 80s for the weekend. It will be a refreshing push of air from top to bottom. We’ve been hot so long that this might be a little jarring to see those highs & lows at that level.

As Summer officially arrives, the temperatures will climb again. Most of us see highs reach the 90s again. There is a strong hint that the heat could be even more impressive. We’ll discuss that on another day.

Take care of each other!

