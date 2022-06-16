Man accused of stabbing co-worker at Lexington business arrested

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police arrested a man accused of stabbing a co-worker at a business.

41-year-old Earl McVey is charged with assault.

Police say the stabbing happened Monday at Old World Timber on Versailles Road.

Police say McVey stabbed the victim in the chest twice. The victim is expected to be OK.

It’s still not clear what led up to the stabbing.

McVey is in jail on a $7,500 bond.

