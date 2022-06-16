Advertisement

Police in Ky. town investigating possible ‘crime of passion’

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022
LOUISA, Ky. (WKYT) - Police in Louisa are investigating what looks like a crime of passion.

It says ‘Billy Bob loves Charlene.’

The department says the suspect appears to be a repeat offender. If you look closely at the picture, you can see what’s left from the first time someone spray-painted the same thing.

Police posted the picture on Facebook and asked for tips, but one person commented, “How can you prosecute an act of love?”

The graffiti is an apparent reference to the song John Deere Green, sung by country music artist Joe Diffie.

