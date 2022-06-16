Advertisement

Police looking for escaped EKY inmates

Escaped Inmates
Escaped Inmates(Pike County Detention Center)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police are looking for two escaped inmates in Pike County.

Logan Hall, 30, and Larry Foster, 42, were on a work release crew.

According to police, the two walked off in the Coal Run community.

Hall is 6′2″ and weighs 205 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Foster is 5′11″ and weighs 195 pounds. He has blue eyes and strawberry blonde hair.

If you have any information, you can call the Pike County Detention Center at (606) 432-6291.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation is underway in Laurel County. The sheriff’s office says a 23-month-old...
Young child drowns in Kentucky pool
Deadly crash on New Circle Road in Lexington
Motorcyclist killed in early morning crash in Lexington
Lexington police are investigating a shooting at Tates Creek Centre.
Man shot outside shopping plaza in Lexington, police say
A Ford logo and Ford dealership sign are displayed at Salem Ford in Salem, N.H., Tuesday, Oct....
Ford recalls over 2.9M vehicles at risk of rollaway crashes
A Clark County business owner is getting a lot of support after he said people berated him for...
Ky. community supports openly gay business owner after experiencing hateful comments

Latest News

Cats, Jayhawks to square off in Rupp Arena this season
Woodford County Judge Executive James Kay started the Opioid Task Force back in 2019. Now, they...
Ky. county launches new campaign to combat opioid epidemic
Frankfort native Ryan Sturm posted this picture to Facebook, along with his “HVAC Prayer.”
‘HVAC Prayer’: Kentucky man turns to prayer amid heat wave
Police in Louisa are investigating what looks like a crime of passion. It says ‘Billy Bob loves...
Police in Ky. town investigating possible ‘crime of passion’
WATCH | Police in Ky. town investigating possible 'crime of passion'
WATCH | Police in Ky. town investigating possible 'crime of passion'