Advertisement

Sam’s Club to again offer $8 annual memberships for a limited time

Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.(Sam's Club)
By Travis Leder
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Retailer Sam’s Club is renewing its popular Super Bowl promotion by offering $8 annual memberships for new customers.

The warehouse club announced it will offer the heavily discounted Club membership plans from June 17-26.

Chief member and marketing officer Ciara Anfield said the Super Bowl promotion was met with a significant response, which is why Sam’s Club is doing the same promotion ahead of the July 4 holiday, which is a day known for large gatherings.

Sam’s Club set the $8 price point in February based on what yard line the football was during the two-minute warning of the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.

A Club membership normally costs $45 annually, and it comes with access to Sam’s Club Fuel Center. The deal does not apply to Plus memberships, which cost $100 annually.

The promotion is redeemable for in-person customers at Sam’s Club locations and not online.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation is underway in Laurel County. The sheriff’s office says a 23-month-old...
Young child drowns in Kentucky pool
Deadly crash on New Circle Road in Lexington
Motorcyclist killed in early morning crash in Lexington
Lexington police are investigating a shooting at Tates Creek Centre.
Man shot outside shopping plaza in Lexington, police say
A Ford logo and Ford dealership sign are displayed at Salem Ford in Salem, N.H., Tuesday, Oct....
Ford recalls over 2.9M vehicles at risk of rollaway crashes
A Clark County business owner is getting a lot of support after he said people berated him for...
Ky. community supports openly gay business owner after experiencing hateful comments

Latest News

FILE - Home of the NFL football Atlanta Falcons and the MLS soccer team, Atlanta United, the...
Atlanta, Miami, Philadelphia, Seattle among World Cup sites
A 17-year-old good Samaritan dove into a Long Island bay to rescue a classmate after she...
WATCH: 17-year-old dives into bay to save teen who drove car into water
FILE - Vice President Mike Pence returns to the House chamber after midnight, Jan. 7, 2021, to...
1/6 panel: Plan for Pence to reject electors ‘nuts,’ ‘crazy’
FILE - In this April 28, 2011, photo, an Afghan National Army pickup truck passes parked U.S....
Senate OKs enhanced benefits for vets exposed to burn pits
FILE - President Joe Biden said the new law would “bring down prices to give American families...
Biden signs new shipping law he says can cut consumer costs