Advertisement

Some Kentuckians asked to conserve power during heat wave

The heat wave has one Kentucky utility company asking its customers to cut back on electricity...
The heat wave has one Kentucky utility company asking its customers to cut back on electricity from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the evening.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - The heat wave has one Kentucky utility company asking its customers to cut back on electricity from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the evening.

Berea Municipal Utilities has asked its 5,300 customers to voluntarily comply so power demand doesn’t outpace generation. The utility company is hoping this request doesn’t transform into rolling blackouts for its customers.

MISO is the international energy company that sells Berea its power and has put in the request for less energy consumption.

Kevin Howard, the GM at Berea Municipal Utilities, hopes this works because if demand outweighs energy output, it goes to the next phase.

“Be another phase where we have some rolling blackouts that will affect certain parts of town over a certain duration,” Howard said.

The current request has been in place since Monday and has been extended until further notice.

“Maybe the worst is behind us with the last couple of days, but we are also mindful of the forecast for next week,” said Howard.

Paris, Corbin, and Barbourville fall under the MISO power grid.

Howard suggests another way to save energy, try not to use the oven and grill out.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation is underway in Laurel County. The sheriff’s office says a 23-month-old...
Young child drowns in Kentucky pool
Deadly crash on New Circle Road in Lexington
Motorcyclist killed in early morning crash in Lexington
Lexington police are investigating a shooting at Tates Creek Centre.
Man shot outside shopping plaza in Lexington, police say
A Ford logo and Ford dealership sign are displayed at Salem Ford in Salem, N.H., Tuesday, Oct....
Ford recalls over 2.9M vehicles at risk of rollaway crashes
A Clark County business owner is getting a lot of support after he said people berated him for...
Ky. community supports openly gay business owner after experiencing hateful comments

Latest News

According to the Clinton County emergency manager, workers with a building company were...
5 people hurt in Kentucky gas explosion
41-year-old Earl McVey is charged with assault.
Man accused of stabbing co-worker at Lexington business arrested
Student Loan graphic with money and graduates
Watching Your Wallet: Loans, grants could help with rising college costs
Cats, Jayhawks to square off in Rupp Arena this season