Summer Grillin’ - Dave Baker & Jim Caldwell: Lemon-garlic beef tri-tip and roasted potatoes (June 16, 2022)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Summer Grillin’ with Dave Baker and Jim Caldwell (June 16, 2022)

LEMON-GARLIC BEEF TRI-TIP AND ROASTED POTATOES

Roasting lemons brings out the natural sweetness of the fruit. Try this with a tender Tri-Tip Roast and hearty potatoes for a bright and flavorful meal.

INGREDIENTS:

COOKING:

Preheat oven to 425°F. Grate 1 tablespoon peel and squeeze 1 tablespoon juice from 1 lemon. Combine lemon peel, lemon juice, garlic and pepper in small bowl; reserve 1 tablespoon for potatoes. Press remaining lemon mixture onto all surfaces of beef Tri-Tip Roast. Cut remaining lemon into 12 wedges lengthwise; set aside.

Place roast on rack in shallow roasting pan. Do not add water or cover; set aside.

Combine reserved 1 tablespoon lemon mixture, potatoes, lemon wedges, oil and 1/2 teaspoon salt on rimmed sheet pan; toss to coat evenly. Roast beef in 425°F oven 30 to 40 minutes for medium rare; 40 to 50 minutes for medium doneness. Roast potatoes 25 to 30 minutes or until potatoes are tender, stirring once.

Remove roast when instant-read thermometer registers 135°F for medium rare; 150°F for medium. Transfer to roast to carving board; tent loosely with aluminum foil. Let stand 15 to 20 minutes. (Temperature will continue to rise about 10°F to reach 145°F for medium rare; 160°F for medium.)