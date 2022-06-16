Advertisement

Summer Grillin’ - Dave Baker & Jim Caldwell: Lemon-garlic beef tri-tip and roasted potatoes (June 16, 2022)

Summer Grillin’ - Dave Baker & Jim Caldwell: Lemon-garlic beef tri-tip and roasted potatoes
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Summer Grillin’ with Dave Baker and Jim Caldwell (June 16, 2022)

Source: https://www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com/recipes/recipe/55746/balsamic-beef-steak-pasta

LEMON-GARLIC BEEF TRI-TIP AND ROASTED POTATOES

Roasting lemons brings out the natural sweetness of the fruit. Try this with a tender Tri-Tip Roast and hearty potatoes for a bright and flavorful meal.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 beef Tri-Tip Roast (1-1/2 to 2 pounds)
  • 2 large lemons, divided
  • 1 tablespoon minced garlic
  • 2 teaspoons coarse grind black pepper
  • 2 pounds fingerling or small red-skinned potatoes, halved or quartered if large
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt

COOKING:

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. Grate 1 tablespoon peel and squeeze 1 tablespoon juice from 1 lemon. Combine lemon peel, lemon juice, garlic and pepper in small bowl; reserve 1 tablespoon for potatoes. Press remaining lemon mixture onto all surfaces of beef Tri-Tip Roast. Cut remaining lemon into 12 wedges lengthwise; set aside.
  • Place roast on rack in shallow roasting pan. Do not add water or cover; set aside.
  • Combine reserved 1 tablespoon lemon mixture, potatoes, lemon wedges, oil and 1/2 teaspoon salt on rimmed sheet pan; toss to coat evenly. Roast beef in 425°F oven 30 to 40 minutes for medium rare; 40 to 50 minutes for medium doneness. Roast potatoes 25 to 30 minutes or until potatoes are tender, stirring once.
  • Remove roast when instant-read thermometer registers 135°F for medium rare; 150°F for medium. Transfer to roast to carving board; tent loosely with aluminum foil. Let stand 15 to 20 minutes. (Temperature will continue to rise about 10°F to reach 145°F for medium rare; 160°F for medium.)
  • Carve roast across the grain into slices; season with salt, as desired. Serve with potatoes and lemon wedges.

SAFE HANDLING TIPS:

  • Wash hands with soap and water before cooking and always after touching raw meat.
  • Separate raw meat from other foods.
  • Wash all cutting boards, utensils, and dishes after touching raw meat.
  • Do not reuse marinades used on raw foods.
  • Wash all produce prior to use.
  • Cook beef until temperature reaches 145°F for medium-rare steaks and roasts 160°F for ground beef.
  • Refrigerate food promptly.

