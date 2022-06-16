Summer Grillin’ - Dave Baker & Jim Caldwell: Lemon-garlic beef tri-tip and roasted potatoes (June 16, 2022)
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Summer Grillin’ with Dave Baker and Jim Caldwell (June 16, 2022)
Source: https://www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com/recipes/recipe/55746/balsamic-beef-steak-pasta
LEMON-GARLIC BEEF TRI-TIP AND ROASTED POTATOES
Roasting lemons brings out the natural sweetness of the fruit. Try this with a tender Tri-Tip Roast and hearty potatoes for a bright and flavorful meal.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 beef Tri-Tip Roast (1-1/2 to 2 pounds)
- 2 large lemons, divided
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 2 teaspoons coarse grind black pepper
- 2 pounds fingerling or small red-skinned potatoes, halved or quartered if large
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
COOKING:
- Preheat oven to 425°F. Grate 1 tablespoon peel and squeeze 1 tablespoon juice from 1 lemon. Combine lemon peel, lemon juice, garlic and pepper in small bowl; reserve 1 tablespoon for potatoes. Press remaining lemon mixture onto all surfaces of beef Tri-Tip Roast. Cut remaining lemon into 12 wedges lengthwise; set aside.
- Place roast on rack in shallow roasting pan. Do not add water or cover; set aside.
- Combine reserved 1 tablespoon lemon mixture, potatoes, lemon wedges, oil and 1/2 teaspoon salt on rimmed sheet pan; toss to coat evenly. Roast beef in 425°F oven 30 to 40 minutes for medium rare; 40 to 50 minutes for medium doneness. Roast potatoes 25 to 30 minutes or until potatoes are tender, stirring once.
- Remove roast when instant-read thermometer registers 135°F for medium rare; 150°F for medium. Transfer to roast to carving board; tent loosely with aluminum foil. Let stand 15 to 20 minutes. (Temperature will continue to rise about 10°F to reach 145°F for medium rare; 160°F for medium.)
- Carve roast across the grain into slices; season with salt, as desired. Serve with potatoes and lemon wedges.
SAFE HANDLING TIPS:
- Wash hands with soap and water before cooking and always after touching raw meat.
- Separate raw meat from other foods.
- Wash all cutting boards, utensils, and dishes after touching raw meat.
- Do not reuse marinades used on raw foods.
- Wash all produce prior to use.
- Cook beef until temperature reaches 145°F for medium-rare steaks and roasts 160°F for ground beef.
- Refrigerate food promptly.
Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.