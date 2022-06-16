Swim instructors urging families to practice pool safety following recent drownings

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As the heat wave continues, many families are turning to the pool, but unsupervised children can find their way into bodies of water unexpectedly.

Following the drowning death of a toddler in Laurel County Wednesday, there’s a renewed push for water safety. Swim safety instructors say it’s never too early or too late to learn how to swim.

In the corner of a packed YMCA pool, life saving practices are put into action. Amid excited screams and splashes, every second is counted. The swim instructors’ goal is to prevent an emergency.

“It’s never too late to learn how to swim,” YMCA District Vice President Dana Ensley said.

It’s never too early, either.

“Can they put their face in the water? Can they blow bubbles can they float?” Ensley said.

Those are some of the life-saving skills children can learn.

“Help teach the parents, what are some games and things they can do with their children to continue to make the children more comfortable around water,” Ensley said.

Often times, the swim classes pay off outside the community pool.

“Whether you’ve got a pond in the back of your house or near a park, how can you teach... If you’re on a family trip, whether it’s a lake or somebody else’s pool,” Ensley said.

Ensley said if a lifeguard is not on duty, make one person in the group a water watcher.

“Have somebody designated that’s keeping an eye on everybody in the water,” Ensley said.

She said their number one goal is to get a child used to the water so they can fall back on the skills they learned, no matter the situation.

The YMCA instructors said they also offer swimming lessons for adults.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.