Two women found dead inside Breathitt County home, coroner says

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of two women being found dead inside of a home.

Breathitt County Coroner Hargis Epperson told WYMT he was called to a house on River Caney Road around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

He said the women were 76 and 77 years old.

Their bodies were taken to Frankfort for an autopsy. The cause of death is unknown.

This is a developing story.

