Two women found dead inside Breathitt County home, coroner says
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of two women being found dead inside of a home.
Breathitt County Coroner Hargis Epperson told WYMT he was called to a house on River Caney Road around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.
He said the women were 76 and 77 years old.
Their bodies were taken to Frankfort for an autopsy. The cause of death is unknown.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.