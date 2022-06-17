Amber Alert issued for two children in New Hampshire

SOMERSWORTH, N.H. (WGGB/WSHM/Gray News) - Authorities in New Hampshire have issued an Amber Alert for two children who have been reported missing.

New Hampshire State Police said that 11-year-old Alaina Wilson and 8-year-old Chance Wilson were last seen at their Somersworth, New Hampshire home, where they live with their grandmother who has custody of them, around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. They were reported missing around 9:45 p.m.

Investigators believe that Alaina and Chance were abducted by their biological mother, 32-year-old Kaileigh Nichols.

Kaileigh Nichols is believed to have abducted her children, authorities said. (New Hampshire State Police)

“Both children appeared to have been removed from the residence through a window,” New Hampshire State Police explained, adding that Alaina’s phone was left on her bed.

Alaina is 5′1″ to 5′2″ tall, weighs 96 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Chance is 4′6″ to 4′10″ tall, weighs 68 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Nichols is 5′1″ tall, weighs 125 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Authorities said she suffers from drug addiction and is known to have mental health issues.

A representative photo shows a 2009 four-door Honda Civic, similar to the one that is believed to have been driven by Nichols. (New Hampshire State Police)

Authorities added that Nichols took a vehicle from a relative in Maine and was seen in that vehicle - a gray 2009 four-door Honda Civic with Maine registration: 2827A7 - at a school event in Somersworth during the day on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Somersworth Police at (603) 692-3131.

