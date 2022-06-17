Advertisement

Ashland Police investigating double homicide

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
UPDATE 6/17/2022 12:20 p.m.

ASHLAND, Kentucky (WSAZ) - Two women were found shot and killed Friday morning, according to the Ashland Police Department.

According to the police chief, officers responded for a welfare check in the 3000 block of Montgomery Avenue and found two women with gunshot wounds inside a duplex.

“We are investigating leads on identifying who is responsible for these deaths. We are still trying to determine a motive and why these deaths occurred.”

The chief described the investigation ‘very fluid.’

The welfare check was initiated after neighbors called 911 reporting gunshots.

Ashland Police is not releasing any further information at this time.

ASHLAND, Kentucky (WSAZ) - There is a heavy police presence Friday along Montgomery Avenue in Ashland, Kentucky.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com units have responded to a ‘suspicious situation’ in the 3000 block of Montgomery Avenue.

Members of the Ashland Police Department have responded.

EMS crews and firefighters have also arrived.

WSAZ has a crew at the scene.

This story will be updated as more information is released by police at the scene.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

