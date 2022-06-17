Ashland Police investigating double homicide

UPDATE 6/17/2022 12:20 p.m.

ASHLAND, Kentucky (WSAZ) - Two women were found shot and killed Friday morning, according to the Ashland Police Department.

According to the police chief, officers responded for a welfare check in the 3000 block of Montgomery Avenue and found two women with gunshot wounds inside a duplex.

“We are investigating leads on identifying who is responsible for these deaths. We are still trying to determine a motive and why these deaths occurred.”

The chief described the investigation ‘very fluid.’

The welfare check was initiated after neighbors called 911 reporting gunshots.

Ashland Police is not releasing any further information at this time.

