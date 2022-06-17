Central Ky. communities prepping for Juneteenth celebrations

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Juneteenth is on Sunday, but the celebrations in the area are starting early.

This is just the second year that Juneteenth is being recognized as a federal holiday.

People in Kentucky are celebrating in all different ways this weekend. Valerie Scott is one organizer in Montgomery County who said it was just yesterday that she was fighting to wear her hair the way she wanted.

“Think about it— we were not even free to wear our hair the way we want without being discriminated against. So freedom is not just about slavery, it’s about freedom of opportunity, to have jobs, to be able to wear your hair, your clothes, to live where you want to live and we are still fighting for that,” Scott said.

In Shelbyville, the governor spoke about bringing more opportunities to the Juneteenth job fair.

“About recognizing a historic moment in our past, but also about creating better lives and better futures,” Governor Andy Beshear said.

Everyone is welcome at these events. The hope is to share history and importance of the holiday.

“It’s about education. Celebration is wonderful but with celebration you have to have education,” Scott said.

She said learning about the holiday is a big part of the events, and even if some people feel uncomfortable joining or being involved in the Juneteenth celebrations, everyone is invited.

The DuBois Community Center in Montgomery County is having more celebrations over the weekend. On Sunday, there will be a Soul Food Dinner at 1:00 p.m. Scholarship winners will be recognized and fathers will be celebrated.

There are also several events planned for this weekend in Lexington, like Soulteenth and the Juneteenth Jubilee.

