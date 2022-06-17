Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Great Weekend Ahead

radar
radar(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a cold front moving across the state today and it’s bringing some big changes for the weekend. Strong storms today will be followed by a blast of amazing air for Saturday and Sunday. Soak it up because more heat builds in next week.

A cold front sweeps through the region this evening with MUCH cooler air then behind this boundary tonight into the weekend. The GFS has had the best handle on this setup for days now and continues to lead the way. Highs for Saturday and Father’s Day may not get out of the 70s for many.

The lows really bottom out, especially on Sunday when some upper 40s will be possible.

Monday is a transition day as heat begins to build back in from the west.

This is likely another heat wave that will engulf the region, but we are still seeing a massive disagreement in the models on how intense this gets. Highs of 90-95 will be possible Tuesday through Thursday.

Storms then move in later Thursday and Friday to try and knock our numbers down.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Clinton County emergency manager, workers with a building company were...
5 people hurt in Kentucky gas explosion
Police in Louisa are investigating what looks like a crime of passion. It says ‘Billy Bob loves...
Police in Ky. town investigating possible ‘crime of passion’
Frankfort native Ryan Sturm posted this picture to Facebook, along with his “HVAC Prayer.”
‘HVAC Prayer’: Kentucky man turns to prayer amid heat wave
Two women found dead inside Breathitt County home, identities and cause of death released
A death investigation is underway in Laurel County. The sheriff’s office says a 23-month-old...
Young child drowns in Kentucky pool

Latest News

Rounds of showers & storms
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Temperatures look very comfortable for the weekend.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A blast of cooler air
temps
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Big Changes This Weekend
A round of storms will move through and temperatures will drop
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast