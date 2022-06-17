Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Great Weekend Ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a cold front moving across the state today and it’s bringing some big changes for the weekend. Strong storms today will be followed by a blast of amazing air for Saturday and Sunday. Soak it up because more heat builds in next week.

A cold front sweeps through the region this evening with MUCH cooler air then behind this boundary tonight into the weekend. The GFS has had the best handle on this setup for days now and continues to lead the way. Highs for Saturday and Father’s Day may not get out of the 70s for many.

The lows really bottom out, especially on Sunday when some upper 40s will be possible.

Monday is a transition day as heat begins to build back in from the west.

This is likely another heat wave that will engulf the region, but we are still seeing a massive disagreement in the models on how intense this gets. Highs of 90-95 will be possible Tuesday through Thursday.

Storms then move in later Thursday and Friday to try and knock our numbers down.

