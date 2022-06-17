Advertisement

Investigation at WWE upends leadership; McMahon steps aside

Vince McMahon is stepping down as the WWE's CEO and Chairman during an investigation by the...
Vince McMahon is stepping down as the WWE's CEO and Chairman during an investigation by the board into alleged misconduct.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Vince McMahon is stepping down as CEO and chairman of WWE during an investigation into alleged misconduct involving the longtime leader and public face of the organization.

McMahon will continue to oversee WWE’s creative content during the investigation, World Wrestling Entertainment said Friday. McMahon’s daughter, Stephanie, will serve as interim CEO and chairwoman, the organization said.

The Wall Street Journal recently reported that the board was investigating a $3 million settlement that McMahon paid to a departing female employee with whom he allegedly had a consensual affair.

“I have pledged my complete cooperation to the investigation by the special committee, and I will do everything possible to support the investigation. I have also pledged to accept the findings and outcome of the investigation, whatever they are,” McMahon said in a prepared statement Friday.

The employee, hired as a paralegal in 2019, has a separation agreement from January that prevents her from discussing her relationship with McMahon or disparaging him, the Journal reported.

The board’s investigation, which started in April, found other, older nondisclosure agreements involving claims by former female WWE employees of misconduct by McMahon and John Laurinaitis, the head of talent relations at WWE, the Journal reported.

Aside from the investigation into the alleged misconduct by McMahon and Laurinaitis, WWE said that the company and its special committee will work with an independent third-party to perform a comprehensive review of its compliance program, HR function and overall culture.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc., based in Stamford, Connecticut, slid 4% before the opening bell Friday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Clinton County emergency manager, workers with a building company were...
5 people hurt in Kentucky gas explosion
Police in Louisa are investigating what looks like a crime of passion. It says ‘Billy Bob loves...
Police in Ky. town investigating possible ‘crime of passion’
Frankfort native Ryan Sturm posted this picture to Facebook, along with his “HVAC Prayer.”
‘HVAC Prayer’: Kentucky man turns to prayer amid heat wave
Two women found dead inside Breathitt County home, identities and cause of death released
A death investigation is underway in Laurel County. The sheriff’s office says a 23-month-old...
Young child drowns in Kentucky pool

Latest News

The Food and Drug Administration’s action follows its advisory panel’s unanimous recommendation...
FDA authorizes 1st COVID-19 shots for infants, preschoolers
Dr. Larry Nassar, appears in court for a plea hearing on Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. The...
Larry Nassar loses last appeal in sexual assault scandal
FILE - WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange pauses as he makes a statement to media gathered...
UK gov’t orders Julian Assange’s extradition to US; appeal planned
A shooting investigation is underway at a church in Vestavia Hills
Police say 2 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Alabama church