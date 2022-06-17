Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A blast of cooler air

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After a week full of triple-digit heat indices, we are about to enter a much cooler period.

After some strong & gusty storms push through the area today, we’ll see the other side of a cold front. Some of those storms could arrive on the strong to severe side. We are under a Level 1 MARGINAL Risk for all of central and eastern Kentucky. Some storms moving in from our northwest skies could bring severe weather. That is why we are still under a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.

  • A cluster of storms blows in
  • Strong winds will be the primary threat
  • Some hail is possible
  • Not everyone sees rain

On the other side of the front is a very nice place to hang out. Both Saturday & Sunday will both feature highs in the 70s & 80s throughout the region. Humidity levels will be held way down. That means we track a very refreshing airmass.

Next week our heat will build in again! This go-around might include lower humidity. It will still be noticeable but not as high as this past week. If the numbers stay down, we’ll have a good shot of seeing actual highs run 95-100 degrees.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Clinton County emergency manager, workers with a building company were...
5 people hurt in Kentucky gas explosion
Police in Louisa are investigating what looks like a crime of passion. It says ‘Billy Bob loves...
Police in Ky. town investigating possible ‘crime of passion’
Two women found dead inside Breathitt County home, identities and cause of death released
Frankfort native Ryan Sturm posted this picture to Facebook, along with his “HVAC Prayer.”
‘HVAC Prayer’: Kentucky man turns to prayer amid heat wave
A death investigation is underway in Laurel County. The sheriff’s office says a 23-month-old...
Young child drowns in Kentucky pool

Latest News

Rounds of showers & storms
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
temps
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Big Changes This Weekend
A round of storms will move through and temperatures will drop
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Humidity will drop some for later this week.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | One more steamy day before a brief break