Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A blast of cooler air

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After a week full of triple-digit heat indices, we are about to enter a much cooler period.

After some strong & gusty storms push through the area today, we’ll see the other side of a cold front. Some of those storms could arrive on the strong to severe side. We are under a Level 1 MARGINAL Risk for all of central and eastern Kentucky. Some storms moving in from our northwest skies could bring severe weather. That is why we are still under a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.

A cluster of storms blows in

Strong winds will be the primary threat

Some hail is possible

Not everyone sees rain

On the other side of the front is a very nice place to hang out. Both Saturday & Sunday will both feature highs in the 70s & 80s throughout the region. Humidity levels will be held way down. That means we track a very refreshing airmass.

Next week our heat will build in again! This go-around might include lower humidity. It will still be noticeable but not as high as this past week. If the numbers stay down, we’ll have a good shot of seeing actual highs run 95-100 degrees.

Take care of each other!

