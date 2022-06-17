Advertisement

Kentucky court delves into use of cell phones for tracking

Cell Phone
Cell Phone(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky’s Supreme Court has issued a sharply divided ruling against the warrantless use of cellphones as tracking devices by police.

The court said in a 4-3 decision Thursday that the warrantless accessing of a phone for such use violates constitutional protections against unreasonable searches and seizures.

The ruling stems from a Woodford County case involving a robbery suspect.

The court’s majority says the robbery suspect was subjected to a warrantless search when police obtained his real-time cellphone location information.

They ruled that the information was illegally acquired and should be excluded from evidence.

The decision sends the case back to the trial court for further proceedings.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Clinton County emergency manager, workers with a building company were...
5 people hurt in Kentucky gas explosion
Police in Louisa are investigating what looks like a crime of passion. It says ‘Billy Bob loves...
Police in Ky. town investigating possible ‘crime of passion’
Frankfort native Ryan Sturm posted this picture to Facebook, along with his “HVAC Prayer.”
‘HVAC Prayer’: Kentucky man turns to prayer amid heat wave
Storm damage about seven miles west of Prestonsburg, Ky.
Thousands lose power as storm rolls across Central Kentucky
We’re told the location is where Meadowcrest Mansion used to be, off Winchester Road near Polo...
UK HealthCare announces plans for new Lexington hospital

Latest News

Mike Pratt, long-time UK basketball radio analyst & fmr. Wildcat, has died
WATCH | Mike Pratt, long-time UK basketball radio analyst & fmr. Wildcat, has died
Plans for Juneteenth celebrations in Lexington area
Central Ky. communities prepping for Juneteenth celebrations
File image
Lexington police officer struck by vehicle while investigating tip on fraud suspect
Many teens are not getting enough sleep.
Many teens are facing sleep deprivation
Kentucky Newsmakers
Kentucky Newsmakers 6/19: Ky. Chamber of Commerce President, CEO Ashli Watts