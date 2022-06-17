Advertisement

Kentucky Newsmakers 6/19: Ky. Chamber of Commerce President, CEO Ashli Watts

Kentucky Newsmakers
Kentucky Newsmakers
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with the president and CEO of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, Ashli Watts.

It’s a challenging time for business owners. Workforce issues, inflation, especially high fuel prices and higher interest rates are now bringing questions about the landscape ahead.

COVID isn’t gone and opioid addiction continues to bring challenges. Watts, president and CEO of Kentucky’s largest business group, talks with us about those challenges.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Clinton County emergency manager, workers with a building company were...
5 people hurt in Kentucky gas explosion
Police in Louisa are investigating what looks like a crime of passion. It says ‘Billy Bob loves...
Police in Ky. town investigating possible ‘crime of passion’
Frankfort native Ryan Sturm posted this picture to Facebook, along with his “HVAC Prayer.”
‘HVAC Prayer’: Kentucky man turns to prayer amid heat wave
Two women found dead inside Breathitt County home, identities and cause of death released
We’re told the location is where Meadowcrest Mansion used to be, off Winchester Road near Polo...
UK HealthCare announces plans for new Lexington hospital

Latest News

Storm damage about seven miles west of Prestonsburg, Ky.
Thousands lose power as storm rolls across Central Kentucky
The horse mania preview will be at Ashland - Henry Clay Estate Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m....
Student artists tour Horse Mania Post Parade in Lexington
We’re told the location is where Meadowcrest Mansion used to be, off Winchester Road near Polo...
UK HealthCare announces plans for new Lexington hospital
Rounds of showers & storms
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast