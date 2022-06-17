Kentucky Newsmakers 6/19: Ky. Chamber of Commerce President, CEO Ashli Watts

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with the president and CEO of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, Ashli Watts.

It’s a challenging time for business owners. Workforce issues, inflation, especially high fuel prices and higher interest rates are now bringing questions about the landscape ahead.

COVID isn’t gone and opioid addiction continues to bring challenges. Watts, president and CEO of Kentucky’s largest business group, talks with us about those challenges.

