Lexington group warns of dangers of leaving children, pets in hot cars

By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - During days of high temperatures, and with summer on the way, one Lexington group is reminding parents about the importance of not leaving a child in a hot car.

Sherri Hannan coordinates Safe Kids Fayette County and said leaving a child in a car on a hot day is often just an honest mistake, but it can quickly become a dangerous one, too.

Hannan said that while you may get caught in a conversation or a long line at a store, your child is experiencing a rapid rise in temperature inside a car.

“Children can succumb to hypothermia very quickly and the inside of a car can be very high extreme temperatures and children can’t regulate their body temperatures like an adult does,” Hannan said.

Hannan said the interior temperature can get to be 40+ degrees higher than outside, so she suggests that you take small steps that could save your child from serious consequences.

“Putting a purse, cell phone, something, in the backseat of that car to remind you,” Hannan said.

Hannan said there have not yet been any reported cases of this happening in Lexington this year, but said it’s an important reminder with the summer months upon us.

