Lexington police officer struck by vehicle while investigating tip on fraud suspect

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police said an officer was injured Friday while investigating a tip about a suspect wanted for fraud.

In a release, police said that around 1:00 p.m. Friday, the department received a tip about the location of a wanted suspect. Police said a detective followed up on the tip and found the suspect in a car on Hagerman Court.

Police said the suspect got out of the car and threatened the detective while in possession of a gun. They said a physical altercation happened before the suspect returned to the car, which was being driven by another person, and fled the scene.

While the suspect was fleeing, the car struck the detective.

Police said the detective was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made, but police said all suspects have been identified. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

