Advertisement

Student artists tour Horse Mania Post Parade in Lexington

Student artists tour Horse Mania Post Parade in Lexington
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Students from the Stewart Home and School in Frankfort worked together to create a horse for LexArt’s Horse Mania.

Friday, they got to come to Lexington and see their horse on display at Ashland - Henry Clay Estate.

MORE: All 160 Horse Mania horses, foals in one spot for limited time

The Stewart Home is a residential school, serving people with intellectual or developmental disabilities. Students from the school created a horse representing love in any language.

The students were overjoyed when they got to see their horse on display, although they told us it took them a while to make it over to see their horse as they were distracted by all of the other beautiful horses here on the way.

The visual arts director for the school Jennifer Zingg says she loved getting to work with her students on this very special project.

“Coming in and seeing it in this setting, in this beautiful setting at Ashland, is just really phenomenal and I know that they are all just very proud of the job they’ve done,” Zingg said.

The Horse Mania preview will be at Ashland - Henry Clay Estate Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Clinton County emergency manager, workers with a building company were...
5 people hurt in Kentucky gas explosion
Police in Louisa are investigating what looks like a crime of passion. It says ‘Billy Bob loves...
Police in Ky. town investigating possible ‘crime of passion’
Frankfort native Ryan Sturm posted this picture to Facebook, along with his “HVAC Prayer.”
‘HVAC Prayer’: Kentucky man turns to prayer amid heat wave
Two women found dead inside Breathitt County home, identities and cause of death released
A death investigation is underway in Laurel County. The sheriff’s office says a 23-month-old...
Young child drowns in Kentucky pool

Latest News

Power outage
Thousands without power as storm rolls across Central Kentucky
We’re told the location is where Meadowcrest Mansion used to be, off Winchester Road near Polo...
UK HealthCare announces plans for new Lexington hospital
Rounds of showers & storms
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Temperatures look very comfortable for the weekend.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A blast of cooler air