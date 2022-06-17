Thousands without power as storm rolls across Central Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thousands of people have lost power as a storm with lots of lightning rolled across Central Kentucky.

According to the Kentucky Utilities outage map, about 4,200 customers in Lexington are without power right now. The map shows around 4,000 customers out in the Georgetown area.

There are also outages affecting around 1,500 customers just north/northeast of Frankfort.

This is a developing story.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.