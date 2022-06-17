UK HealthCare announces plans for new Lexington hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK HealthCare has announced plans to build another hospital in Lexington.

UK HealthCare announced Friday morning plans to enter a purchase agreement to initially acquire about 27 acres of property for approximately $20.3 million in the Hamburg development along I-75.

We’re told the location is where Meadowcrest Mansion used to be, off Winchester Road near Polo Club Blvd.

The property is anticipated to be a future home for a medical campus that could include a regional hospital facility, a medical office building and/or other clinical facilities.

As part of its 2025 strategic plan, UK HealthCare says they are focusing on providing more health care access to Kentuckians and ensuring that access is more conveniently located for patients.

“In 1952, UK’s Albert B. Chandler Medical Center first opened its doors, beginning a new era of health care in Kentucky,” said Mark F. Newman, M.D., UK executive vice president for health affairs. “As we celebrate our 60th anniversary by honoring those who came before us, we are also looking to the future. We recognize the need to make health care more geographically accessible for our patients in Lexington as well as across central and eastern Kentucky. Not only will this location be more convenient for many of our patients, it will support our continued growth in outpatient services and create more capacity for essential clinical programs.”

The proposed community medical campus will provide acute care services to complement UK HealthCare’s main medical center facilities, UK Chandler Hospital and UK Kentucky Clinic.

