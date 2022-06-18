Ally Blake’s Forecast | A chillier morning followed by another lovely day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Saturday evening everyone! After a lovely day, we can go ahead and hit “Copy & Paste” for the forecast tomorrow!

This evening temps hold in the 60s with clear skies. Overnight we stay dry and temps drop into the upper 40s and low 50s. This could even break a record. Tomorrow is like a copy-paste forecast of today. Maybe just add a few more clouds. If you are celebrating Father’s Day or Juneteenth it is going to be lovely. It’s next week’s workweek when our next heatwave arrives. Temps on Monday are fairly seasonable in the mid-80s, but the humidity comes back. The good news is most of next week we stay dry! Tuesday we move back into the 90s and factoring in the humidity we feel again in the triple digits. This lasts into the rest of the week. Likely late Wednesday into Thursday rain chances return, which will help out on the oppressive temps... or at least try to!

I hope you all have a great day!

