Ally Blake’s Forecast | A very nice weekend

Saturdays Forecast
FastCast saturday morning
By Ally Blake
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Saturday Morning y’all! It is a lovely day here in the commonwealth with temps in the 60s and comfortable dewpoints.

This weekend is exactly what the doctor ordered after a hot, humid, and stormy past week. Today is filled with abundant sunshine and temps rise into the mid to upper 70s. Overnight we stay dry and temps drop into the upper 40s and low 50s. This could even break a record. Tomorrow is like a copy-paste forecast of today. Maybe just add a few more clouds. If you are celebrating Father’s Day or Juneteenth it is going to be lovely. It’s next week’s workweek when our next heatwave arrives. Temps on Monday are fairly seasonable in the mid-80s, but the humidity comes back. The good news is most of next week we stay dry! Tuesday we move back into the 90s and factoring in the humidity we feel again in the triple digits. This lasts into the rest of the week. Likely on Thursday rain chances return and that will help out on the mugginess.

I hope you all have a great day!

