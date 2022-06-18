Advertisement

Coast Guard: Boats collide in Florida; 2 dead, 10 rescued

Authorities said the 10 people rescued were sent to two different hospitals and at least two of...
Authorities said the 10 people rescued were sent to two different hospitals and at least two of them were critically injured.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Officials say two people were killed and 10 others had to be rescued after a nighttime boat collision near Key Biscayne, Florida.

The Coast Guard said in a statement that it was notified of the collision around 10:30 p.m. Friday by a person involved.

The Coast Guard Station Miami Beach and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue recovered two bodies, according to authorities.

They say the 10 people rescued were sent to two different hospitals and at least two of them were critically injured.

Authorities did not release any specifics on what led up to the collision.

The crash is under investigation by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage about seven miles west of Prestonsburg, Ky.
Thousands lose power as storm rolls across Central Kentucky
We’re told the location is where Meadowcrest Mansion used to be, off Winchester Road near Polo...
UK HealthCare announces plans for new Lexington hospital
Police in Louisa are investigating what looks like a crime of passion. It says ‘Billy Bob loves...
Police in Ky. town investigating possible ‘crime of passion’
Mike Pratt
Mike Pratt, long-time UK basketball radio analyst & fmr. Wildcat, has died
Frankfort native Ryan Sturm posted this picture to Facebook, along with his “HVAC Prayer.”
‘HVAC Prayer’: Kentucky man turns to prayer amid heat wave

Latest News

Alice Kraatz speaks to Vietnam veteran Dennis Jones.
Michigan teen raises money to bring Vietnam veterans to Washington, D.C.
One firefighter is dead after a building collapse in a Philadelphia neighborhood left several...
1 firefighter dead after Philadelphia building collapse
President Joe Biden is helped by U.S. Secret Service agents after he fell trying to get off his...
Biden takes spill while getting off bike after beach ride
A Hawaii high school teacher has been charged with distributing child pornography. (Source:...
FBI: High school teacher arrested for distributing porn; students call it disgusting