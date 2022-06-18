Golden Alert issued for Lexington man

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have issued a Golden Alert for a missing man.

Police said 62-year-old Byron Carter was last seen on June 15 around 9:00 p.m. in the 1000 block of Nicholasville Road.

We’re told Carter suffers from microcephaly, bipolar depression, and schizophrenia.

He was last seen wearing a UK short-sleeve shirt with Wildcat Warehouse on the back, black shorts, socks, and black shoes.

Anyone with knowledge of Byron Carter’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

