Advertisement

Golden Alert issued for Lexington man

Police said 62-year-old Byron Carter was last seen on June 15 around 9:00 p.m. in the 1000...
Police said 62-year-old Byron Carter was last seen on June 15 around 9:00 p.m. in the 1000 block of Nicholasville Road.(Lexington Police Department)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have issued a Golden Alert for a missing man.

Police said 62-year-old Byron Carter was last seen on June 15 around 9:00 p.m. in the 1000 block of Nicholasville Road.

We’re told Carter suffers from microcephaly, bipolar depression, and schizophrenia.

He was last seen wearing a UK short-sleeve shirt with Wildcat Warehouse on the back, black shorts, socks, and black shoes.

Anyone with knowledge of Byron Carter’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Clinton County emergency manager, workers with a building company were...
5 people hurt in Kentucky gas explosion
Police in Louisa are investigating what looks like a crime of passion. It says ‘Billy Bob loves...
Police in Ky. town investigating possible ‘crime of passion’
Frankfort native Ryan Sturm posted this picture to Facebook, along with his “HVAC Prayer.”
‘HVAC Prayer’: Kentucky man turns to prayer amid heat wave
Storm damage about seven miles west of Prestonsburg, Ky.
Thousands lose power as storm rolls across Central Kentucky
We’re told the location is where Meadowcrest Mansion used to be, off Winchester Road near Polo...
UK HealthCare announces plans for new Lexington hospital

Latest News

The defending champs from GRC.
GRC state champs, Reed Sheppard among headliners at Titans Rockets Summer Shootout
Frankfort kicked off its first-ever official Juneteenth celebration Friday evening.
Frankfort kicks off Juneteenth festivities with 5K
SoulFeast Week highlights Black farmers, chefs and restaurants in central Kentucky.
SoulFeast Week kicks off in Lexington
All of the proceeds from the race go to cancer patients in central Kentucky.
Survive the Night in Lexington benefits cancer patients