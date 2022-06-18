GRC state champs, Reed Sheppard among headliners at Titans Rockets Summer Shootout

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - The defending state champs from George Rogers Clark opened play in the KABC Tians Rockets Summer Shootout with a pair of wins.

The Cardinals beat Metcalfe County 102-59 and Spencer County 93-67. GRC will face Murray Saturday at 2:00 in the Sweet 16 of this weekend’s 64-team tournament.

Woodford County also advanced to the Sweet 16 on Saturday. The Yellow Jackets beat Fairdale 62-47 and Shelby County 76-23. They will play Bracken County Saturday at 10:00 in the morning.

2023 high-flyer @MccrearJohn of Woodford County High School with his own dunk reel at the Titans Rockets Summer Shootout.



His Yellow Jackets are 2-0 and will play Bracken County in Saturday's Sweet 16. His stock right now 📈📈 @CoachJaronBrown @ChrisGaither3 @vincemarrow pic.twitter.com/1wfpedLFEV — Alex Walker (@AlexWalkerTV) June 17, 2022

Great Crossing is the other local school to advance to the Sweet 16. The Warhawks took care of business against South Oldham and Eastern to stay alive.

One of the big headliners this weekend in Shelbyville is North Laurel guard and 5-star Kentucky commit Reed Sheppard. His Jaguars beat Evangel Christian Friday, but lost to Western in the second game. They will face Madison Central in the Bubble Bracket Saturday.

John Calipari and his new assistant K.T. Turner made the trip to see Reed in action.

[WATCH]: @KentuckyMBB commit @reed_sheppard talks about taking pictures with kids/how special that is...also fills us in on his offseason, AAU, etc.@NorthLaurelBB is playing in the Titans Rockets Summer Shootout this weekend. #BBN pic.twitter.com/qdyDvy4Sx1 — Alex Walker (@AlexWalkerTV) June 17, 2022

