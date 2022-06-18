Advertisement

GRC state champs, Reed Sheppard among headliners at Titans Rockets Summer Shootout

The 64-team tournament continues on Saturday.
By Alex Walker
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - The defending state champs from George Rogers Clark opened play in the KABC Tians Rockets Summer Shootout with a pair of wins.

The Cardinals beat Metcalfe County 102-59 and Spencer County 93-67. GRC will face Murray Saturday at 2:00 in the Sweet 16 of this weekend’s 64-team tournament.

Woodford County also advanced to the Sweet 16 on Saturday. The Yellow Jackets beat Fairdale 62-47 and Shelby County 76-23. They will play Bracken County Saturday at 10:00 in the morning.

Great Crossing is the other local school to advance to the Sweet 16. The Warhawks took care of business against South Oldham and Eastern to stay alive.

One of the big headliners this weekend in Shelbyville is North Laurel guard and 5-star Kentucky commit Reed Sheppard. His Jaguars beat Evangel Christian Friday, but lost to Western in the second game. They will face Madison Central in the Bubble Bracket Saturday.

John Calipari and his new assistant K.T. Turner made the trip to see Reed in action.

