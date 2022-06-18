Lex police arrest two juveniles with firearms

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating an incident involving two juveniles carrying firearms Friday night.

Officers received a call from an individual at around 11:30 saying that they were approached and threatened by two young people with firearms in the Tates Creek area.

According to police, the suspects took off before they reached the scene. Roads around Tates Creek and New Circle while they searched for the suspects.

Police have confirmed that the two suspects have been arrested this morning.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.