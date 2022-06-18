Advertisement

Lex police arrest two juveniles with firearms

Police have confirmed that the two suspects have been arrested this morning.
Police have confirmed that the two suspects have been arrested this morning.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating an incident involving two juveniles carrying firearms Friday night.

Officers received a call from an individual at around 11:30 saying that they were approached and threatened by two young people with firearms in the Tates Creek area.

According to police, the suspects took off before they reached the scene. Roads around Tates Creek and New Circle while they searched for the suspects.

Police have confirmed that the two suspects have been arrested this morning.

