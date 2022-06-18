SoulFeast Week kicks off in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - SoulFeast Week is officially underway in Lexington.

The organization kicked off the 10-day celebration with an event at the Lexington Mariott City Center.

SoulFeast Week is in partnership with Black Soil. It highlights Black farmers, chefs and restaurants in central Kentucky.

This is the second year for Soul Feast. It runs through June 26.

