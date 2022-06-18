Survive the Night in Lexington benefits cancer patients

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’ll be a long night ahead for those competing in Survive the Night.

Dozens of relay teams take part in the event at Kroger Field. All of the proceeds from the race go to cancer patients in central Kentucky.

It’s part of Ironcology started by Dr. Jonathan Feddock in May 2014. Racers go through a full triathlon-- swimming, running and biking.

To keep racers motivated, there are DJs, food and other entertainment throughout the night.

You can find more information here.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.