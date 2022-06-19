Advertisement

Ally Blake’s Forecast | One more nice day ahead of our heatwave

Sunday Evening Forecast
By Ally Blake
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Sunday evening everyone! After possibly one of the best Father’s Days on record, we roll into next week to a much warmer setup as our next heat wave arrives... oh boy!

Temps on Monday start in the upper 40s and low 50s. A fairly seasonable is on tap as high top out in the mid-80s, but the humidity comes back. The good news is most of next week we stay dry, but that does mean that the heat can crank up! Tuesday we move back into the 90s and factoring in the humidity we feel again in the triple digits. This lasts into the rest of the week. Wednesday will likely be the hottest day this week. Likely late Wednesday into Thursday rain chances return, which will help out on the oppressive temps... or at least try to. The weekend looks again to stay dry in the 90s. It’s really gonna take something strong to swat this heatwave away, when we will see it, time will only tell.

I hope you all have a great day!

