Advertisement

Georgetown Police Dept. receives new light devices that can help save lives

Each Guardian Angel Light Device costs $100.
Each Guardian Angel Light Device costs $100.(WKYT)
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT Co., Ky. (WKYT) - The Georgetown Police Department was awarded six new Guardian Angel Light Devices to help officers while they work in low light conditions.

Office Ryan Hill said the clip on devices come in handy while directing traffic or working a collision.

They have multiple light settings. The devices clip on to an officer’s vest, and come with an attachment for a bike.

Officer Hill said it’s not uncommon for an officer to find themselves on a dark, rural road in Scott County.

“Every time we may be out, it may be on a back road that may not have adequate lighting, it may be a little bit darker than out here on the bypass,” he said.

Officer Hill said cars often come speeding by while they’re out at work, and the dark can be incredibly dangerous.

“In the event that something tragic happened and you needed to be really visible, it has a button on top and you just hit that and lights everything up,” he said.

The department was awarded the lights through the Spirit of Blue nonprofit. They’re working to get more.

“We’re going to focus on second and third shift,” Officer Hill said. “Those officers that want to carry these, we’re going to focus on them but we would eventually like to get them for every officer.”

Each light costs $100. It’s worth every penny to these police officers.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have confirmed that the two suspects have been arrested this morning.
Lex police arrest two juveniles with firearms
Police say they found the suspect around 3:45 Saturday morning at the Motel Six off of Elkhorn...
Fraud suspect arrested after hitting detective with car
We’re told the location is where Meadowcrest Mansion used to be, off Winchester Road near Polo...
UK HealthCare announces plans for new Lexington hospital
Storm damage about seven miles west of Prestonsburg, Ky.
Thousands lose power as storm rolls across Central Kentucky
Kentucky State Police investigate at the scene where two bodies were found in the 700 block of...
Two bodies found in Lawrence County, Kentucky

Latest News

Lexington Police are continuing to investigate the incident.
Pedestrian pronounced dead after being hit by truck on Winchester Rd.
JUNETEENTH FORECAST
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A really nice day
Panelists discuss race-related issues at schools in Franklin County.
Juneteenth Forum in Frankfort to educate the public
CDC advisers voted unanimously to recommend the COVID vaccine for children under 5 years old on...
Lexington parents react to COVID vaccine approval for children under 5 years old